JeffCo commission will to work with Fairfield's need for financial help

The Jefferson County Commission told Fairfield leaders they want to help with the city's financial troubles, but the county is not willing to make any sort of money commitment just right now.

The commission received a letter from Fairfield earlier this week saying how it plans to cut back on police and fire coverage if the county would provide some sort of assistance. Commissioners say they wanted to see city audits and a plan to straighten out their financial troubles first.

"We are going to do those things necessary for the efficient management of the city to allow us get through into the next fiscal year which starts in October," Fairfield Mayor Ed May Jr. said.

Jefferson County Manager Tony Petelos told the commission Fairfield's letter and its request would be expensive.

"We have to do what we need to do for the county, but we are definitely going to work with Fairfield and look and see what we can do," Petelos said.

Meetings are expected to be held between Jefferson County and Fairfield officials. Commission President Jimmie Stephens says the county can't write Fairfield a blank check without more information and a plan for fixing the city's financial troubles first.

