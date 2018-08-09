JeffCo commission offers Fairfield financial help

Still tracking strong clusters of rain and storms, especially south of I-20. Storms are moving east and east-northeast with time and the greatest chance through the evening hours sets up along and south of a line from Fayette to Morris to Jacksonville.More >>
Still tracking strong clusters of rain and storms, especially south of I-20. Storms are moving east and east-northeast with time and the greatest chance through the evening hours sets up along and south of a line from Fayette to Morris to Jacksonville.More >>
Meetings are expected to be held between Jefferson County and Fairfield officials.More >>
Meetings are expected to be held between Jefferson County and Fairfield officials.More >>
There's no word today if Brookwood Baptist Medical Center was able to convince the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that its plan will protect patients.More >>
There's no word today if Brookwood Baptist Medical Center was able to convince the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services that its plan will protect patients.More >>
Police in Birmingham are investigating after a woman was dragged during a carjacking at a gas station on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Police in Birmingham are investigating after a woman was dragged during a carjacking at a gas station on Tuesday afternoon.More >>
Police say they received a report of a man stabbed at Birmingham Wholesale Furniture in the 200 block of 2nd Ave. South.More >>
Police say they received a report of a man stabbed at Birmingham Wholesale Furniture in the 200 block of 2nd Ave. South.More >>