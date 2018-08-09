Tesla stock drops back near pre-Musk tweet level - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tesla stock drops back near pre-Musk tweet level

(AP Photo/Richard Vogel). A Tesla emblem is seen on the back end of a Model S in the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and Chairman Elon Musk's $72 billion proposal to take the... (AP Photo/Richard Vogel). A Tesla emblem is seen on the back end of a Model S in the Tesla showroom in Santa Monica, Calif., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. Board members at Tesla are evaluating CEO and Chairman Elon Musk's $72 billion proposal to take the...

By The Associated Press

Tesla shares have dropped back to near the level they were trading at before CEO Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday that he may take the company private.

Shares were down 6 percent to $347.26 in midday trading Thursday.

Shares had closed at $341.99 on Monday. Then Musk's Tuesday morning tweet that he might take the company private at $420 a share sent them soaring to $379. 57.

The SEC already has opened an inquiry into the wording and method of Musk's disclosure about the deal, according to a Wednesday report in The Wall Street Journal, which cited unidentified people familiar with the matter.

Musk acknowledged he was serious in an email to employees, and Tesla directors have said they're evaluating it.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

    Court orders ban on harmful pesticide, says EPA violated law

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:00:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-08-09 20:05:54 GMT
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of...More >>
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.More >>

  • Grandfather: Remains at New Mexico compound are missing boy

    Grandfather: Remains at New Mexico compound are missing boy

    Thursday, August 9 2018 1:54 AM EDT2018-08-09 05:54:17 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-08-09 20:05:49 GMT
    (AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...(AP Photo/Morgan Lee). Siraj Ibn Wahhaj, center, confers with one of his attorneys at a first appearance in New Mexico district court in Taos, N.M., on Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018, on accusations of child abuse and abducting his son from the boy's mother. ...

    In a tiny New Mexico community, authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at an isolated compound.

    More >>

    In a tiny New Mexico community, authorities found 11 hungry children and the body of a small boy at an isolated compound.

    More >>

  • Kids swapping outdoor play for TV as smoke chokes California

    Kids swapping outdoor play for TV as smoke chokes California

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-08-09 06:30:22 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 4:05 PM EDT2018-08-09 20:05:42 GMT
    (AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.(AP Photo/Lorin Eleni Gill). The city of Berkeley, Calif., sits in a dull, smoky haze Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. The air quality has hit unhealthy levels in cities miles away as California's largest wildfire ever burns to the north.
    No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.More >>
    No major wildfires are burning near Sacramento but for two weeks a dull haze and the faint smell of smoke from distant blazes has blanketed California's capital region.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly