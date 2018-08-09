The WellHouse founder and 2 others arrested for drug activity

The founder of The WellHouse, a non-profit organization that helps human trafficking victims, has been arrested after a three month investigation by Tarrant police into criminal activity.

Kimberly Tajuan McCarty, 47, is charged with trafficking cocaine, trafficking in stolen identities, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two counts of fraudulent use of a credit/debit card.

McCarty is no longer involved with The Wellhouse and started her own ministry earlier this year.

Authorities found several guns, large amounts of cocaine, heroin, prescription medication, stolen property, stolen identities and marijuana during a

search at a house on Jackson Boulevard in Tarrant.

Octavius Owens, 37, and Jordan Owens, 21, have been charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

