The WellHouse founder and 2 others arrested for drug activity

Police say they received a report of a man stabbed at Birmingham Wholesale Furniture in the 200 block of 2nd Ave. South.More >>
The founder of The WellHouse, a non-profit organization that helps human trafficking victims, has been arrested after a three month investigation by Tarrant police into criminal activity.More >>
FIRST ALERT: Tracking a batch of heavy showers and storms moving eastward and impacting areas north of I-20 through early afternoon. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall that could result in flooding, and wind gusts up to 40-50 mph which could cause tree damage and power outages, small hail and frequent lightning.More >>
Tomatoes come in different shapes and sizes, but we've never seen one that looks like a duck! Carl Barnes is the proud grower of the "ducktomato".More >>
An Anniston man is under arrest for a double shooting that killed a woman and injured a man.More >>
