Netflix reveals title and premiere date for Hasan Minhaj's political comedy show

Netflix's entry into the comedy talk show space continues with Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, which premieres Sunday, Oct. 28.

Patriot Act comes from former Daily Show correspondent Hasan Minhaj, whose one-man show Homecoming King won a Peabody Award earlier this year and is one of TV Guide's 10 best stand-up specials on Netflix. The weekly show will explore the modern cultural and political landscape with Minhaj's signature depth and sincerity. Each week, Minhaj will investigate the trends shaping our messy world using his storytelling ability and distinct point of view. Minhaj is the first Indian-American host of a weekly comedy show. Netflix has ordered 32 initial episodes of the show.

Minhaj is the second former White House Correspondents Dinner host to have a weekly Netflix talk show; The Break with Michelle Wolf premiered earlier this year. The streaming service is also developing a talk show with comedian Norm Macdonald (who hosted the White House Correspondents Dinner in 1997), and has an acclaimed monthly talk show in the form My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman.

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj premieres Sunday, Oct. 28 on Netflix.

