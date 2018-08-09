Some of ex-Pennsylvania congressman's convictions tossed - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Some of ex-Pennsylvania congressman's convictions tossed

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A federal appeals court has overturned an ex-Pennsylvania congressman's bribery convictions, but has let stand guilty verdicts on numerous other counts.

The 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that 61-year-old former U.S. Rep. Chaka Fattah (SHAW'-kah fa-TAH'), who is serving a 10-year prison sentence, and an associate are eligible for a retrial on the charges it threw out.

The Philadelphia Democrat spent 20 years in Congress before his 2016 conviction on charges including racketeering, bribery, fraud and obstruction of justice.

In addition to the bribery case, he was convicted of using more than $600,000 in government grants and nonprofit funds on personal and campaign expenses.

In his appeal, Fattah cited a Supreme Court decision narrowing the definition of political graft.

Prosecutors said they are reviewing the ruling. Fattah's attorney declined comment.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Puerto Rico: 1,400 died from hurricane but toll still at 64

    Puerto Rico: 1,400 died from hurricane but toll still at 64

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:47 AM EDT2018-08-09 13:47:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:10:07 GMT
    (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurri...(AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa, File). FILE - In this June 1, 2018 file photo, a child shines a light on hundreds of shoes at a memorial for those killed by Hurricane Maria, in front of the Puerto Rico Capitol in San Juan. Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurri...

    Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.

    More >>

    Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.

    More >>

  • Court: EPA violated law on harmful pesticide, orders ban

    Court: EPA violated law on harmful pesticide, orders ban

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:00:15 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:10 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:10:04 GMT
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of...More >>
    A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration endangered public health by keeping a top-selling pesticide chlorpyrifos on the market, despite extensive scientific evidence that even tiny levels of exposure could harm babies' brains.More >>

  • Dallas mayor pro tem pleads guilty to accepting bribes

    Dallas mayor pro tem pleads guilty to accepting bribes

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-08-09 16:55:26 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:07 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:07:39 GMT
    Federal prosecutors say Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway accepted more than $450,000 in kickbacks and bribes, through gambling, trips to Las Vegas and other cities, and a phony consulting agreement.More >>
    Federal prosecutors say Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway accepted more than $450,000 in kickbacks and bribes, through gambling, trips to Las Vegas and other cities, and a phony consulting agreement.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly