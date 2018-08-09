FIRST ALERT: Rounds of heavy rain and storms Thursday, some strong

FIRST ALERT: Tracking a batch of heavy showers and storms moving eastward and impacting areas north of I-20 through early afternoon. I expect more scattered showers and storms to randomly form this afternoon and into the evening hours and track east with time. Storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall that could result in flooding, and wind gusts up to 40-50 mph which could cause tree damage and power outages, small hail and frequent lightning.



Temperatures will climb to the upper 80s and lower 90s in some places and in others be cooled to the lower 70s due to rain.



The rain chance doesn’t let up a lot tonight into Friday and we are keeping rain chances high through Friday evening. The system responsible for all of the rain swings through tomorrow and that will mean a drier weekend.



If you are going to the concert at Oak Mountain on Friday, the chance for showers and storms remains early on.



This weekend, the Perseid Meteor Shower peaks! 60-70 meteors per hour are expected. Look northeast after 11 p.m. and try to find an area away from street lights. The weather should cooperate.



I have hot temperatures and only slight rain chances in the weekend forecast.



Next week, more widely scattered showers and storms return and summery heat persists.



Tracking areas of heavy rain and storms.

