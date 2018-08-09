School demolition crews unearth 124-year-old time capsule - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

School demolition crews unearth 124-year-old time capsule

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. (AP) - Construction crews tearing down a former middle school in Massachusetts have found a 124-year-old time capsule.

The Daily Item reports crews found the time capsule under one of the front steps of the former Swampscott Middle School.

The capsule is dated April 28, 1894, the day the school was dedicated. It contains two newspapers, remnants of military uniforms from the Civil War, a war medal and names of locals who served in the war.

Planning Board Chairwoman Angela Ippolito says they were aware the time capsule existed but weren't sure where it was located. She says the discovery was "quite a thrill."

The items are now heading to the Northeast Document Conservation Center for assessment.

Ippolito says they hope to put the items on display at Town Hall.

___

Information from: The (Lynn, Mass.) Daily Item, http://itemlive.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Governor's demand pushes Kobach out of Kansas vote count

    Governor's demand pushes Kobach out of Kansas vote count

    Thursday, August 9 2018 2:48 PM EDT2018-08-09 18:48:34 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 7:16 AM EDT2018-08-10 11:16:57 GMT
    Kobach's already tiny lead shrunk from 191 votes to just 121 out of 311,000 ballots cast, after two counties reported discrepancies. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)Kobach's already tiny lead shrunk from 191 votes to just 121 out of 311,000 ballots cast, after two counties reported discrepancies. (Source: AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

    APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's...

    More >>

    APNewsBreak: Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach's lead over Gov. Jeff Colyer in the Republican primary has been cut more than half after election officials discovered a mistake in the listing for one county's results in the state's tally.

    More >>

  • Father recalls compound suspect as high-strung, not radical

    Father recalls compound suspect as high-strung, not radical

    Friday, August 10 2018 2:31 AM EDT2018-08-10 06:31:22 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 7:12 AM EDT2018-08-10 11:12:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer). Imam Siraj Wahhaj speaks to reporters, Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, in New York. Wahhaj, the grandfather of a missing Georgia boy, says the remains of the child were found buried at a desert compound in New Mexico. Abdul-ghani Wah...

    A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

    More >>

    A well-known imam whose three children were among the five adults arrested during a raid on a New Mexico compound says he doesn't understand why his son and the others disappeared into the desert.

    More >>

  • Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Tech billionaire Henry Nicholas facing drug counts in Vegas

    Thursday, August 9 2018 9:15 PM EDT2018-08-10 01:15:58 GMT
    Friday, August 10 2018 6:51 AM EDT2018-08-10 10:51:44 GMT
    (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department via AP). This Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, photo released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department shows tech billionaire and advocate of crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III, in Las Vegas. Las Vegas police o...
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>
    Tech billionaire and advocate for crime victims Henry T. Nicholas III is facing drug counts in Las Vegas.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly