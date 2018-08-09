North Alabama man grows tomato that looks like a duck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

North Alabama man grows tomato that looks like a duck

Carl Barnes from Limestone Co. grew this "duck-tomato" (Source: Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful/FB) Carl Barnes from Limestone Co. grew this "duck-tomato" (Source: Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful/FB)
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

Tomatoes come in different shapes and sizes, but we've never seen one that looks like a duck!

Carl Barnes is the proud grower of the "duck-tomato". 

He lives in Limestone County, Alabama.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly