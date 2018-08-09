Philadelphia rapper, woman killed in drive-by shooting - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Philadelphia rapper, woman killed in drive-by shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia police say local rapper General Reezy and a woman were fatally wounded in a drive-by shooting, and four others were injured.

Police say the shooting happened before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities say a minivan stopped and fired at a crowd standing on a corner with an assault rifle.

Reezy, whose real name is Averill Davenport, and the woman identified as Niesha Cooper, were both shot in the chest. Police say they died at a hospital.

Police Commissioner Richard Ross says the other four victims, all men, ranged in age from 27 to 51. A 30-year-old man was placed in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Three others, ages 27, 34 and 51 suffered gunshot wounds to the arms or legs. Police did not release their conditions.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

