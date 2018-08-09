City reviews policy after 11-year-old shocked with stun gun - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

City reviews policy after 11-year-old shocked with stun gun

CINCINNATI (AP) - Cincinnati officials are calling for changes to police policy after an officer used a stun gun on an 11-year-old Ohio girl who was suspected of shoplifting.

Cincinnati's vice mayor has proposed raising the minimum age for stun gun use from 7 to 12 years old. Officers are currently told they can use them on 7 to 70-year-old suspects actively evading arrest.

Police say the officer suspected the girl was shoplifting Monday from a Kroger supermarket when he approached her. They say she ignored commands to stop before he shocked her. The girl was taken to a hospital and released to a guardian.

The police chief says he's "extremely concerned" such force was used on a child that young. He promised to thoroughly review policies on use of force involving minors.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

