The Latest: Incremental improvements in new Samsung phone

FILE- In this July 31, 2018, file photo employees walk past logos of the Samsung Electronics Co. at its office in Seoul, South Korea. Samsung is expected to unveil a new phone on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) - The Latest on Samsung's new Note 9 smartphone (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

Samsung's new smartphone will be faster and last longer without a recharge. But don't expect earth-shattering features.

The improvements in the new Galaxy Note 9 phone reflect a general stagnation in smartphone hardware innovation. Major changes tend to come every few years rather than annually. This isn't the year for anything revolutionary in the Note.

The new phone will get some automatic photo editing and a stylus that can serve as a remote control. But the highlights will be a bigger battery, faster processor and improved cellular speeds.

The new phones, announced Thursday, will come out Aug. 24.

Thursday's announcement in New York precedes Apple's expected release of new iPhones by about a month.

___

10 a.m.

Samsung is expected to unveil its next major smartphone at a New York event on Thursday.

The unveiling of the Galaxy Note 9 comes about a month before Apple is expected to unveil new iPhones. It also comes as the smartphone industry has largely pushed the limits on hardware. In recent years, many of the new features from Samsung and Apple have been incremental rather than revolutionary.

Samsung's Note phones are large, niche devices intended for power users, but they offer a preview of likely features in the mass-market Galaxy S line. For instance, the Note got curved edges before that became standard on Samsung's flagship phones.

The Note 9 will be Samsung's second Note model since its Note 7 was recalled because of its tendency to burst into flames.

