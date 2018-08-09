Newk's: Chicken Salad Avocado Boats and PB & Chocolate Cake Bomb - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Newk's: Chicken Salad Avocado Boats and PB & Chocolate Cake Bombs

Newk's: Chicken Salad Avocado Boats and PB & Chocolate Cake Bombs Newk's: Chicken Salad Avocado Boats and PB & Chocolate Cake Bombs

Ingredients:

Ripe Hass Avocados
Newk's grab-n-go chicken salad (or your own family recipe)
Split the avocados in half and remove the pits
Season with a pinch of salt
Heap a generous portion of chicken salad into the middle of each avocado boat

Ingredients:

Two slices of Newk's PB & chocolate cake
Cut into bite-sized pieces
One box of chocolate pudding
Your favorite whipped cream
Combine choclate pudding and whipped cream together in a bowl
Put a heaping spoonful of the whipped cream and pudding mixture in the bottom of a cup, top with chunks of chocolate cake - then add another layer of the whipped cream and pudding mixture.
Top it with the more chocolate cake chunks and another layer of the whipped cream and pudding mixture.  keep layering until your cup is filled
Eat your peanut butter-chocolate goodness with a spoon

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly