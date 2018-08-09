Newk's: Chicken Salad Avocado Boats and PB & Chocolate Cake Bombs

Ingredients:

Ripe Hass Avocados

Newk's grab-n-go chicken salad (or your own family recipe)

Split the avocados in half and remove the pits

Season with a pinch of salt

Heap a generous portion of chicken salad into the middle of each avocado boat

Ingredients:

Two slices of Newk's PB & chocolate cake

Cut into bite-sized pieces

One box of chocolate pudding

Your favorite whipped cream

Combine choclate pudding and whipped cream together in a bowl

Put a heaping spoonful of the whipped cream and pudding mixture in the bottom of a cup, top with chunks of chocolate cake - then add another layer of the whipped cream and pudding mixture.

Top it with the more chocolate cake chunks and another layer of the whipped cream and pudding mixture. keep layering until your cup is filled

Eat your peanut butter-chocolate goodness with a spoon

