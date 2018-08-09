Man arrested for deadly shooting in Attalla

An Anniston man is under arrest for a double shooting that killed a woman and injured a man.

Khalil Devadra Smith, 23, was taken into custody during a traffic stop by a Gadsden police officer.

Smith is accused of shooting and killing Cheyenee Humphries, 22, of Attalla and injuring Brandon Gipson, 30, of Anniston.

Gipson is recovering at a hospital.

Authorities say a 9-1-1- call was made around midnight Wednesday, from a home on Clanton Street in Attalla.

The caller told the dispatcher there was an altercation between two males and that shots had been fired.

