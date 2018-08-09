Man arrested for deadly shooting in Attalla - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Man arrested for deadly shooting in Attalla

(Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC) (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)
ATTALLA, AL (WBRC) -

An Anniston man is under arrest for a double shooting that killed a woman and injured a man.

Khalil Devadra Smith, 23, was taken into custody during a traffic stop by a Gadsden police officer.

Smith is accused of shooting and killing Cheyenee Humphries, 22, of Attalla and injuring Brandon Gipson, 30, of Anniston.

Gipson is recovering at a hospital.

Authorities say a 9-1-1- call was made around midnight Wednesday, from a home on Clanton Street  in Attalla.

The caller told the dispatcher there was an altercation between two males and that shots had been fired.  

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly