Anniston man charged with murder of 22-year-old woman

An Anniston man is charged in a double shooting that killed a woman and injured a man.
Khalil Devadra Smith, 23, was taken into custody during a traffic stop by a Gadsden police officer.
Smith is charged with one count of murder, one count of attempt to commit murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.
He is accused of shooting and killing Cheyenee Humphries, 22, of Attalla and injuring Brandon Gipson, 30, of Anniston.
Gipson has been released from the hospital.
Authorities say a 9-1-1- call was made around midnight Wednesday, from a home on Clanton Street in Attalla.
The caller told the dispatcher there was an altercation between two males and that shots had been fired.
