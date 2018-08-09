Puerto Rico: 1,400 died from hurricane but toll still at 64

Nearly 1.4 million customers lost electric service immediately after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September.More >>
Nearly 1.4 million customers lost electric service immediately after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September.More >>
Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.More >>
Hurricane Maria struck the island in September, doing tens of billions of dollars in damage to buildings, roads and power lines.More >>
Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.More >>
Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.More >>
Hurricane Hector is still a major Category 3 hurricane as marches south of the Big Island, pushing up surf but otherwise having no major impacts.More >>
Hurricane Hector is still a major Category 3 hurricane as marches south of the Big Island, pushing up surf but otherwise having no major impacts.More >>
NOAA now says we're likely to see a below normal season in the Atlantic.More >>
NOAA now says we're likely to see a below normal season in the Atlantic.More >>
Nearly 1.4 million customers lost electric service immediately after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September.More >>
Nearly 1.4 million customers lost electric service immediately after Hurricane Maria hit the island in September.More >>
Debby is forecast to fizzle out in the Atlantic Ocean in a couple of days.More >>
Debby is forecast to fizzle out in the Atlantic Ocean in a couple of days.More >>
Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.More >>
Puerto Rico has conceded that Hurricane Maria killed more than 1,400 people on the island last year and not just the 64 in the official death toll.More >>
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.More >>
Some of the largest fires have erupted just within the past few weeks as the state has seen record-setting temperatures - and the historically worst months of wildfire season are still to come.More >>
Hurricane Hector is still a major Category 3 hurricane as marches south of the Big Island, pushing up surf but otherwise having no major impacts.More >>
Hurricane Hector is still a major Category 3 hurricane as marches south of the Big Island, pushing up surf but otherwise having no major impacts.More >>
A two-day sentencing hearing for two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter after a fire at an illegally converted Northern California warehouse is scheduled to begin Thursday.More >>
A two-day sentencing hearing for two men who pleaded no contest to 36 charges of involuntary manslaughter after a fire at an illegally converted Northern California warehouse is scheduled to begin Thursday.More >>
A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.More >>
A Nevada death-row inmate whose execution has twice been postponed said the legal fight over his fate is taking a tortuous toll on him and his family and he just wants his sentence carried out.More >>