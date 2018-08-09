Russian police block Pussy Riot activist from trip to UK - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Russian police block Pussy Riot activist from trip to UK

MOSCOW (AP) - An activist from the Russian punk collective Pussy Riot says she has been banned from leaving the country.

Maria Alekhina said she was heading to Britain to attend a theater performance based on her book when border police turned her back Wednesday.

Russian authorities explained the move by claiming that Alekhina had failed to perform her community service. Alekhina was sentenced to 140 hours of community service for protests outside the Moscow headquarters of the Federal Security Service, the top KGB successor. In December, she unfurled a banner reading "Happy Birthday, Hangmen!" and in April she threw paper planes to protest the agency's demand to shut the messaging service Telegram.

Alekhina and Pussy Riot bandmate Nadezhda Tolokonnikova spent nearly two years in prison for a 2012 protest inside Moscow's Cathedral of Christ the Savior.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man at compound accused of training kids for school attacks

    Man at compound accused of training kids for school attacks

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-08-08 06:22:03 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-08-09 15:04:26 GMT
    (Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows debris outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift compound in rural nor...(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows debris outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift compound in rural nor...

    Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

    More >>

    Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

    More >>

  • For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-08-09 04:54:13 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 11:04 AM EDT2018-08-09 15:04:05 GMT
    In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File)In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File)

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    More >>

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    More >>

  • Immigration raids in Nebraska, Minnesota target businesses

    Immigration raids in Nebraska, Minnesota target businesses

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:41 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:41:51 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 11:03 AM EDT2018-08-09 15:03:57 GMT
    (Paul Hammel/Omaha World-Herald via AP). An ICE bus pulls out of a tomato plant in O'Neill, Neb., after an immigration raid at the plant Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A large federal law enforcement operation conducted Wednesday targeted businesses in Nebra...(Paul Hammel/Omaha World-Herald via AP). An ICE bus pulls out of a tomato plant in O'Neill, Neb., after an immigration raid at the plant Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2018. A large federal law enforcement operation conducted Wednesday targeted businesses in Nebra...
    A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.More >>
    A large federal law enforcement operation has targeted businesses in Nebraska and Minnesota that officials say knowingly hired _ and mistreated _ immigrants who are in the U.S. illegally.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly