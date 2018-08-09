Tribune calls off $3.9B buyout by Sinclair - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tribune calls off $3.9B buyout by Sinclair

NEW YORK (AP) - Tribune is withdrawing from its $3.9 billion buyout by Sinclair and it's filing a lawsuit against it, citing breach of contract.

Tribune Media Co. would be on the hook for a $135 million breakup fee, according to the agreement reached last year.

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. had offered to buy the Chicago company's 42 TV stations and had agreed to get rid of stations in some markets to gain regulatory approval. Tribune claims Sinclair used "unnecessarily aggressive and protracted negotiations" with the Department of Justice and Federal Communications Commission over regulatory requirements and refused to sell the stations it needed to.

The two companies had until midnight Wednesday to call off their deal.

Sinclair is one of the nation's largest owners of TV stations.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Man at compound accused of training kids for school attacks

    Man at compound accused of training kids for school attacks

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-08-08 06:22:03 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-08-09 11:14:33 GMT
    (Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows debris outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift compound in rural nor...(Jesse Moya/The Taos News via AP). This Aug. 5, 2018 photo shows debris outside the location where people camped near Amalia, N.M. Three women believed to be the mothers of 11 children found hungry and living in a filthy makeshift compound in rural nor...

    Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

    More >>

    Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.

    More >>

  • For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    For now, Army suspends discharges of immigrant recruits

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:54 AM EDT2018-08-09 04:54:13 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:14 AM EDT2018-08-09 11:14:13 GMT
    In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File)In this July 3, 2018, file photo, a Pakistani recruit, 22, who was recently discharged from the U.S. Army, holds an American flag as he poses for a picture. (Source: AP Photo/Mike Knaak, File)

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    More >>

    The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.

    More >>

  • Sons feel mixed emotions after NKorea returns dad's dog tag

    Sons feel mixed emotions after NKorea returns dad's dog tag

    Thursday, August 9 2018 12:32 AM EDT2018-08-09 04:32:06 GMT
    Thursday, August 9 2018 7:11 AM EDT2018-08-09 11:11:35 GMT
    (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Larry McDaniel, of Jacksonville, Fla., left, and his brother, Charles McDaniel, of Indianapolis, sons of Master Sgt. Charles Hobert McDaniel who died in the Korean War in 1950, are presented their father's dog tag by an ...(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite). Larry McDaniel, of Jacksonville, Fla., left, and his brother, Charles McDaniel, of Indianapolis, sons of Master Sgt. Charles Hobert McDaniel who died in the Korean War in 1950, are presented their father's dog tag by an ...

    The brothers grew up without their biological father, never knowing for sure what happened to him in a war many Americans have forgotten.

    More >>

    The brothers grew up without their biological father, never knowing for sure what happened to him in a war many Americans have forgotten.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly