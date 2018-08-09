Mickey: Scattered showers expected this afternoon

We begin our Thursday morning with just a few clouds out there, mainly for our eastern counties. Temps are starting out in the 70s in most places.

The weather setup will remain unsettled today and we may have some rain and storm development prior to lunchtime. This would have a big impact on temperatures for later in the day. Highs tomorrow will be in the upper 80s. We will also need to keep an eye out for stronger storms. These storms will be capable of producing small hail, gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized flooding.

THE WEEKEND: A trough in the upper levels of the atmosphere will keep our pattern unsettled through Saturday. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine for Friday and Saturday, with scattered storms and showers likely. It is also possible some wet weather may impact our Friday evening plans. If you plan on attending the Stone Temple Pilots concerts, pack the poncho. It is possible there may be a passing storm or shower in the evening. We will send out a concert weather forecast update on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Rain chances look to back off some on Sunday as a brief surge of drier air settles in. This may change but for now, we are keeping rain chances at 20% on Sunday, with a good supply of sunshine to close out the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The rain chance will increase again on Monday as another trough deepens to the northeast. This will bring an increasing chance for a passing storm by Monday afternoon and continuing into the evening. Longer range data is hinting that this may be followed by another surge of dry air, which could lower rain chances again on Tuesday and Wednesday.

TROPICS: Debbie made the transition from sub-tropical to tropical storm, with sustained winds still at 45 mph. The storm is 1,100 miles WNW of the Azores and will remain over the Atlantic. This system is no threat to our region, although you can follow the forecast track on the Weather App.

