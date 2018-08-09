16 units damaged in apartment fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

More than a dozen residents were displaced during an apartment fire Wednesday night in northwest Birmingham. 

A fire broke out at the Devonshire Place Apartments around 11 p.m. on 7th Place Northwest. Sixteen units were damaged. 

The Red Cross is offering assistance to those affected. 

Investigators are still looking into what caused the fire. 

