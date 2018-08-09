Swedish IKEA opens 1st single-brand retail store in India

HYDERABAD, India (AP) - Band music and loud cheers greet hundreds of Indian buyers as Swedish home furniture giant IKEA opened its first store in the country, five years after it received approval to invest in India's single-brand retail sector.
The store started business Thursday in the southern Indian city of Hyderabad, India's information technology hub, spread over a sprawling area of 13 acres (5 hectares).
IKEA Group CEO Jesper Brodin says the opening of the first store in India marked a milestone in the company's journey, which began over three decades ago through sourcing of products.
The Swedish company's vast array of products available at one place enjoys an advantage in India. The Indian furniture market is mostly unorganized, comprising small and medium businesses.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.More >>
The U.S. Army has temporarily suspended discharges of immigrant reservists and recruits who were promised a pathway to citizenship when they enlisted.More >>
The brothers grew up without their biological father, never knowing for sure what happened to him in a war many Americans have forgotten.More >>
The brothers grew up without their biological father, never knowing for sure what happened to him in a war many Americans have forgotten.More >>
Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.More >>
Investigators say they found the remains of an unidentified young boy after raiding a compound in New Mexico, where they suspect a father had taken his severely disabled son after abducting him in Georgia.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.More >>
Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.More >>