4-year-old girl injured in Alabama crash dies

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - A 4-year-old Alabama girl injured in a crash over the weekend has died.

Citing a Montgomery Police Department release, the Montgomery Advertiser reports Makenzie Rieves was pronounced dead Tuesday at a Birmingham hospital. Police say Makenzie was injured Saturday night when a car she was riding in exited Interstate 85 and collided with another vehicle.

Police say two other occupants in the car carrying Makenzie sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle had minor injuries.

An investigation is ongoing.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser, http://www.montgomeryadvertiser.com

