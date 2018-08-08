Drivers claim asphalt, rocks from I-20 construction damaged cars

Drivers say they're having a hard time reaching officials after rocks and asphalt from construction on I-20 caused major damage to their cars.More >>
Thursday is the deadline for Brookwood Baptist Medical Center to come up with a plan to protect patients or lose Medicare funding.
Firefighters are working to figure out if lightning sparked a fire at a senior apartment complex in Forestdale. Firefighters said no one was hurt. It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Cherry Ridge Apartments in Forestdale.
The weather setup will remain unsettled through Thursday and we may have some rain and storm development prior to lunchtime.
Authorities are investigating after a man found dead in front of a Northport house overnight.
