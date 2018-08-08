Lightning believed to have sparked fire at senior apartment complex

Firefighters are working to figure out if lightning sparked a fire at a senior apartment complex in Forestdale.

Firefighters said no one was hurt.

It happened just before 5 p.m. Wednesday at the Cherry Ridge Apartments in Forestdale.

Firefighters battled the fire in the middle of a powerful storm.

Chief Ty Gober said the firefighters had to take the roof shingles off to get down into the attic area where the fire started.

He said while it's not definite, it appears the cause will be lightning.

"We're on the very top center of a large apartment complex, there's no other things up there, we're right in the middle of a lightning storm going on right at that time. That'll be up to a little bit more investigation to confirm that's what happened," said Chief Gober.

He said there's only minimal damage to the roof, and said right now, they don't believe anyone will be displaced.

