Brookwood Baptist Medical Center remains at risk of losing Medicare funding

Thursday is the deadline for Brookwood Baptist Medical Center to come up with a plan to protect patients or lose Medicare funding.

Brookwood Baptist has been put on notice twice in the past few months by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services because of problems involving patient safety. Investigators tell us in some cases patients died.

CMS tells us the hospital remains out of compliance and says there is concern that the initial problems cited still persist.

We spoke with an attorney who handles these type cases about what it could mean for the future of Brookwood.

“What's happening here seems like is a system wide breakdown in what they're supposed to be doing. They're not following their own policies. They're not following policies and procedures set out by Medicare and Medicaid and the amount is so staggering of the violations that have occurred out there. It's not an easy,” said Tommy James, a Birmingham attorney.

James says after news broke about the situation at Brookwood, his office received numerous calls from people with complaints about the hospital.

In a statement Brookwood says it will continue to participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs without interruption until the survey process concludes. The hospital says it takes patient safety very seriously. The full statement can be read below:

Surveyors from the Alabama Department of Public Health and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services conducted their follow up of our hospital’s action plan, and tomorrow we will provide additional information to demonstrate its effectiveness. The hospital will continue to participate in the Medicare and Medicaid programs without interruption until the survey process concludes. We take patient safety very seriously, and we are committed to continuous quality improvement and to maintaining the confidence of our community.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All Rights Reserved.