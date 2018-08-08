Shelby Co. schools warn about whooping cough

A small outbreak of whooping cough in Shelby County has schools on high alert.

Nurses in elementary schools are busy screening children. If any child is showing any symptoms of this very contagious virus they sent here to the nursing station. School nurse Treasa Daly says the nursing station is always busy the first days of school, but this school year its extra busy.

"So our concern now is that now that we bring all the children together and into one place we want to be certain that we are not bringing it into the school," Daly said.

Teachers are now being educated on the signs and symptoms.

"It really sounds like the barking of the seal. it is not a cough that is similar to a clearing of the throat," she said.

The child may also have a runny nose and low-grade fever.

To check if your child has been vaccinated to prevent whooping cough just call your doctor. If your child is showing these symptoms take them to the doctor to get tested.

