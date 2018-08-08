Drivers say rocks, asphalt from I-20 construction caused major c - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Drivers say rocks, asphalt from I-20 construction caused major car damage

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Connect
(Source: WBRC Video) (Source: WBRC Video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Drivers are not happy after they say rocks and asphalt from construction on I-20 caused major damage to their cars.

We're reaching out to officials for answers for why this is happened. Watch at 10 p.m. to see what they said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly