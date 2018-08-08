Police remind drivers to be aware of school buses

School is back in session in Hoover and that means more than a hundred buses on the road.

"Be patient, cautious and understand these are loaded with children so we are talking a matter of life and death," said Jason Gaston. Hoover School System spokesperson.

The Hoover school system is reminding drivers tonight to not only be patient but also cautious and remember the rules of the road when it comes to sharing it with a school bus.

"You've had the entire summer where the roads have been to yourself and all of sudden you come back and buses on the road with you. There is a tendency possible in the first few days to lose your patience because buses do move in a slower pace than regular vehicles," Gaston said.

The sign is clear, but year after year drivers fail to stop but children in danger. However, Hoover police will be in full force ticketing anyone who violate the law.

"We will have some of our officers out when school gets out this afternoon for the next couple of days and week for that matter patrolling some of our school bus stops," Lt. Keith Czeskleba said.

Lt. Czeskleba says this continues to be the biggest problem.

"They are kids and some of them are really little kids riding the bus for the first time. That's why those laws exist and that's why the buses have the stop bar and lights to get the drivers attention to make sure the kids get across safely," he said.

Lt. Czeskleba says it's a huge problem on Lorna Road. And don't even think about speeding - officers are looking for that, too.

