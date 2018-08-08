Deputy injured during Alabama chase that ended in Georgia

TRENTON, Ga. (AP) - A Georgia sheriff's deputy is in critical condition after being struck during a chase that started in Alabama and ended in northwest Georgia.

News outlets report 35-year-old Laura Leeann Wooten, of Georgia, was arrested in the chase after crashing into a courthouse pole. Randy Bynum, the police chief in Fort Payne, Alabama, says an officer attempted to stop a truck Tuesday that was reportedly involved in a theft, but the driver, Wooten, fled. Multiple agencies joined the chase.

Georgia's Dade County Emergency Services Director Alex Case says Wooten struck Sheriff's Maj. Tommy Bradford as he was laying down spike strips. Sheriff Ray Cross says Wooten targeted Bradford, who lost part of his leg and was critically injured.

It's unclear if Wooten has a lawyer.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.