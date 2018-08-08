Juuling trend takes off with teens, experts warn parents of dangers

Children are heading back to school, and they are going to be sharing more than pencils. Illnesses like hand, foot, and mouth disease are spiking right now.More >>
Children are heading back to school, and they are going to be sharing more than pencils. Illnesses like hand, foot, and mouth disease are spiking right now.More >>
School is back in session in Hoover and that means more than a hundred buses on the road.More >>
School is back in session in Hoover and that means more than a hundred buses on the road.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a man found dead in front of a Northport house overnight.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a man found dead in front of a Northport house overnight.More >>
Some Hoover parents say back-to-school traffic was a nightmare Wednesday morning.More >>
Some Hoover parents say back-to-school traffic was a nightmare Wednesday morning.More >>
Juuling is the new trend among high school students, but this new fad is illegal for minors and officers say it can be harmful.More >>
Juuling is the new trend among high school students, but this new fad is illegal for minors and officers say it can be harmful.More >>