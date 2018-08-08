North B'ham residents, U.S. Senator support Woodfin's letter to EPA

Diana Robinson takes 15 medications a day. She's battling colon cancer, kidney failure and now is on dialysis.

"Is this the reason why all of this is happening to me because of all this here pollution - well, whatever you call it. Is it happening to me because of that?" Robinson said.

She lives in the area of the north Birmingham where contaminants have been discovered. It's the same area Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin has asked Environmental Protection Agency officials to add to a national priority list in a letter he sent them Tuesday.

"It's a good thing he's doing it. It's a good thing he's doing it,” Robinson said.

U.S. Sentar Doug Jones said he supports the letter, during a visit to Birmingham on Wednesday.

"I think it needs to be given another look,” says Senator Doug Jones. "I think the EPA owes it to the people in north Birmingham to give it another look to just see what's out there. And if it qualifies, fine. And if it doesn't, we need to find other ways to help the folks out there for sure.".

Brenda Moore has grown up in north Birmingham her entire life. She's been told the soul at her house is not contaminate, but her neighbor’s is. She hopes the mayor's letter brings action from the EPA soon.

"It need it. It needs cleaning up out here bad - our whole area,” Moore said.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.