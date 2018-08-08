Saban: Jalen Hurts' comments don't affect Alabama team - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Saban: Jalen Hurts' comments don't affect Alabama team

(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts signs an autograph for Brody Bankston after the NCAA college football team's practice, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts signs an autograph for Brody Bankston after the NCAA college football team's practice, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
(AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) runs drills during a NCAA college football practice, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill). Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts (2) and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) runs drills during a NCAA college football practice, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban responded Wednesday to quarterback Jalen Hurts, saying the QB's recent comments about his treatment by the staff aren't an issue for the team and won't have any bearing on the competition for the starting job.

Hurts expressed some disappointment Saturday in the coaches' communication with him about the quarterback battle between he and Tua Tagovailoa.

Hurts said the staff never "asked how I felt."

He hadn't previously been allowed to speak to reporters since the night of the title game and said now "the narrative has already been created." The comments made national headlines, but Saban downplayed the impact on the Crimson Tide team.

"Every player has a right to express what he feels and what he thinks, and I think he has every right to do that with every coach or anybody in the organization who he has relationships with, which we certainly do quite often with all players at all positions," Saban said after Wednesday's practice.

"Look, this is probably a lot more important to people outside this organization than it is to people inside. I don't think it has any effect on our team. I've talked to a lot of our team leaders. The players are focused on what they need to do."

Hurts is 26-2 as a starter but then-freshman Tagovailoa replaced him in last year's national championship game and led a second-half rally against Georgia.

Now, Tagovailoa is regarded as the front-runner for the job. Regardless, Saban said Hurts' comments won't decide who emerges as the starter.

"The rhetoric will not have anything to do with who's the quarterback," the coach said. "That will obviously be decided on the field by how people execute, how they do their job. The same parameters that we've talked about before in terms of who wins the team. And winning the team goes along with execution, leadership, players having confidence and belief.

"And that's not going to change. I don't really have any more to say about it than that. I don't think it is anything that has affected our team one way or the other."

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

    No easy answers on best heart check-up for young athletes

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 5:08 PM EDT2018-08-08 21:08:12 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-08-08 23:32:50 GMT
    (AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...(AP Photo/Robert Stevens). Dr. Sanjay Sharma, professor of cardiology at St. George's University of London, speaks during an interview on Wednesday Aug. 8, 2018 about a study he led which found procedures that can help identify athletes who are at risk...
    Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.More >>
    Large study of British teen soccer players finds in-depth heart screenings sometimes uncover athletes at risk of cardiac arrest _ but not always.More >>

  • The Green Big Apple: New Yorkers document the city's plants

    The Green Big Apple: New Yorkers document the city's plants

    Friday, August 3 2018 10:07 AM EDT2018-08-03 14:07:20 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-08-08 23:32:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...(AP Photo/Emiliano Rodriguez Mega). In this July 27, 2018 photo, Susan Hewitt photographs a daisy-like weed known as 'shaggy soldier' and adds it to iNaturalist, the app she uses to participate in the New York City EcoFlora project. "If people could ju...
    New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.More >>
    New Yorkers are helping scientists catalog the city's wild plants, one photo at a time.More >>

  • Genetics technology could lead to more crops, fresher food

    Genetics technology could lead to more crops, fresher food

    Monday, August 6 2018 12:08 PM EDT2018-08-06 16:08:59 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 7:32 PM EDT2018-08-08 23:32:42 GMT
    A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries,...More >>
    A multinational agricultural company based in Idaho has acquired gene editing licensing rights that could one day be used to help farmers produce more crops and make grocery store offerings such as strawberries, potatoes and avocados stay fresher longer.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly