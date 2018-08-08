Saban: Jalen Hurts' comments don't affect Alabama team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - Alabama coach Nick Saban says quarterback Jalen Hurts' recent comments on his treatment by the staff aren't an issue for the team.

Saban said after Wednesday's practice it was "probably a lot more important to people outside this organization than it is to people inside."

Hurts expressed some disappointment Saturday in how the coaches communicated with him about the quarterback situation, saying they never "asked how I felt."

He hadn't previously been allowed to speak to reporters since the night of the title game and says now "the narrative has already been created."

Hurts is 26-2 as a starter but then-freshman Tua Tagovailoa replaced him in last year's national championship game and led a second-half rally against Georgia.

