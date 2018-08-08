Birmingham looking to add more school resource officers

Birmingham’s school system wanted to add more school resource officers to beef up security after a 17-year-old student was shot inside Huffman High School during the last school year. But as the school year starts, the number of SRO’s remain the same.

“Security is the forefront of everything we do,” President of the Birmingham Board of Education Cheri Gardner said.

At this time, there are a total of 15 SRO’s for all city high schools.

Gardner would like to see even more. “I’m sure there has been additional planning for middle and elementary schools. We have metal detectors, Wanda that we have in place but We would welcome the presence of additional SRO’s,” Gardner said.

Gardner said if it's a question of money, the board of education will step up and try to find it.

