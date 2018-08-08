Karle's Korner: Bo vs. the Bucs - A season opener for the ages

When you played quarterback at Auburn some 25 years ago and have a son named Bo, the Auburn Family never leaves you - and that’s fine with the current head coach of the Pinson Valley football team. Patrick Nix barks orders to his players as his son stands calmly nearby and loosens up.

Hard work lies ahead over the next few weeks, as the Indians zero in on a big one. Come Saturday, August 25, the Indians will open the high school season against mighty Hoover High School on ESPN!

Patrick Nix tells me he’s loving his role as a high school coach, and well he should, as his son is listed by some services as the top dual-threat quarterback in the nation.

Bo Nix tore it up at The Opening - a skills competition that last month featured a dozen of the top high school quarterbacks in America. How good is Bo Nix? Patrick played for the Auburn Tigers from 1992-95 and accounted for nearly 5,000 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, but his son, a 4-star Auburn commit, could shatter those college numbers before he’s done. But first up comes Bo’s senior season at Pinson Valley, where he hopes to lead his team to another state title.

What an opener it will be: Defending 7A state champ Hoover hosts defending 6A state champ Pinson Valley, and the game will be shown live on national television. The important contest will give Bo a chance to showcase his considerable skill. How good is this kid? He’s 6-foot-1, 210 pounds with a cannon attached to his shoulder. In one playoff game last season, Bo went 31-of-39 through the air, passed for 400 yards and accounted for 7 touchdowns- he then led his team to a perfect record and the state crown. Can he succeed against the mighty Bucs? That’s a question I can’t wait to find out.

Bo Nix has it all: Talent, poise, smarts and a future that’s so bright he has to wear shades. He’s the future Auburn star who you will watch in the Iron Bowl as early as 2019. Bo is everybody’s All-American, and like another former player who shares his name, Bo hopes to lead the Pinson Valley Indians and the Auburn Tigers over the top.

