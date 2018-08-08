FIRST ALERT: Showers & storms more likely through Saturday

FIRST ALERT FOR SCATTERED STORMS: The threat of rain and storms will be on the increase through the remainder of the afternoon and early evening. Its been another very hot day so any wet weather will be a welcomed sight to help lower temperatures. No organized severe weather is expected, although one or two stronger storms may develop. These storms would have the threat of gusty winds, small hail, localized flooding and intense lightning. We will keep a chance for a shower or storm in the forecast overnight however the rain chances will quickly ramp-up again tomorrow. Temperatures for tomorrow will highly depend on how much rain we see prior to lunchtime, but for now expect peak temperatures in the upper 80s.

THE WEEKEND: A trough in the upper levels will be developing over our region and this will set the stage for higher rain chances through Saturday. We will have a mix of clouds and sunshine for Friday and Saturday, with scattered storms and showers likely. It is also possible some wet weather may impact our Friday evening plans. If you plan on attending the Stone Temple Pilots concerts, pack the poncho. It is possible there may be a passing storm or shower in the evening. We will send out a concert weather forecast update on the WBRC First Alert Weather App. Rain chances look to back off some on Sunday as a brief surge of drier air settles in. This may change but for now, we are keeping rain chances at 20 percent on Sunday, with a good supply of sunshine to close out the weekend.

NEXT WEEK: The rain chance will increase again on Monday as another trough deepens to the northeast. This will bring an increasing chance for a passing storm by Monday afternoon and continuing into the evening. Longer range data is hinting that this may be followed by another surge of dry air, which could lower rain chances again on Tuesday and Wednesday. Be sure to check in with J-P for updates every six minutes on WBRC!

TROPICS: Debbie made the transition from sub-tropical to tropical storm, with sustained winds still at 40 mph. The storm is 1,100 miles WNW of the Azores and will remain over the Atlantic. This system is no threat to our region, although you can follow the forecast track on the Weather App. Hector is about 370 miles SSE of Honolulu, with max winds of 115 mph. The center of this hurricane will remain well south of the big island.

