Saban downplays possible effects of Hurts' comments last weekend

Alabama head coach Nick Saban met with media members Monday for the first time since quarterback Jalen Hurts sounded off about the Crimson Tide's QB battle on Saturday.

Saban discussed numerous topics, including the team's progression this fall, health concerns and emotional maturity. When asked about Hurts' comments last weekend, the 11th-year coach didn't downplayed any lasting effects inside the locker room.

"My comments were every player has a right to express what he feels and what he thinks," Saban said during the press conference. "I think he has a right to do that with every coach and everyone in the organization that he has relationships with.

Saban added that Hurts' sound off last Saturday is "probably a lot more important to people outside this organization than it is to people inside."

"I don't think this has any effect on our team," Saban said.

Hurts' comments over the weekend at Alabama's Fan Day stemmed from the ongoing conversation of him fighting for his starting spot after Tua Tagovailoa replaced Hurts in the national championship game and led the Tide to victory. The interview is embed below.

