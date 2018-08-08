Commander: Iran navy exercise a message to US on sanctions - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Commander: Iran navy exercise a message to US on sanctions

By LOLITA C. BALDOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The top U.S. commander in the Middle East says an Iranian naval exercise involving at least 100 small boats in and around the Strait of Hormuz last week was meant as a message to the U.S. for re-imposing economic sanctions on Tehran.

Gen. Joseph Votel, head of U.S. Central Command, tells reporters that Iran was showcasing its military capabilities, amid threats by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to close off the strait.

Votel says Iran has the ability to plant mines and explosive boats in the highly traveled waterway. But he says the U.S. and allies train for that possibility and are prepared.

The sanctions were lifted for the nuclear deal, but the U.S. withdrew from the deal, saying it was too generous. The sanctions were restarted Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Washington state Democrats eye 3 GOP House seats

    Washington state Democrats eye 3 GOP House seats

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 1:07 PM EDT2018-08-08 17:07:08 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-08-08 20:11:23 GMT
    (Libby Kamrowski/The Spokesman-Review via AP). Cathy McMorris Rodgers prepares to give a speech after receiving the news that she took the edge over Lisa Brown for Fifth House District in the Washington state primary election during the Spokane County ...(Libby Kamrowski/The Spokesman-Review via AP). Cathy McMorris Rodgers prepares to give a speech after receiving the news that she took the edge over Lisa Brown for Fifth House District in the Washington state primary election during the Spokane County ...
    Democrats are celebrating early returns in three congressional races in Washington state's primary election.More >>
    Democrats are celebrating early returns in three congressional races in Washington state's primary election.More >>

  • Emergency declared head of Charlottesville anniversary

    Emergency declared head of Charlottesville anniversary

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 3:36 PM EDT2018-08-08 19:36:40 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-08-08 20:11:09 GMT
    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville have proactively declared a state of emergency ahead of the one-year anniversary of a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that left a woman dead...More >>
    Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and the city of Charlottesville have proactively declared a state of emergency ahead of the one-year anniversary of a violent white nationalist rally in Virginia that left a woman dead and dozens more injured.More >>

  • US ups reward for info on al-Qaida leaders in Africa attacks

    US ups reward for info on al-Qaida leaders in Africa attacks

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:10 PM EDT2018-08-08 16:10:10 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 4:11 PM EDT2018-08-08 20:11:06 GMT
    The United States is doubling rewards for al-Qaida leaders charged for their roles in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa.More >>
    The United States is doubling rewards for al-Qaida leaders charged for their roles in the 1998 bombings of U.S. embassies in East Africa.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly