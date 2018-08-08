Tarek and Christina El Moussa aren't done with Flip or Flop yet

This August, Netflix will add its own spin to that age-old tale of two teens falling in love and running off together

By Megan Vick,

Flip or Flop isn't dead yet.

Despite a divorce, Flip or Flop's Christina and Tarek El Moussa are aren't done with each other yet. HGTV announced on Wednesday that the network has ordered an eighth season of the renovation series that will air in the spring of 2019.

Season 7 is currently airing, with the couple still flipping dilapidated houses in Southern California while exploring their new dynamic as divorced business partners. The 15 newly ordered Flip or Flop episodes come after HGTV announced Christina's solo series Christina on the Coast, which will showcase her design skills and the struggle of balancing a new business with a new relationship. Tarek is also in talks with the network to create his own show.

Despite the obvious tension between the couple, Flip or Flop is still an undeniable hit for HGTV and popular amongst the network's viewers -- which is basically everyone avoiding going outside on the weekends, let's be honest. The current season has racked up 15. 2 million viewers. It's also a smart move for the El Moussas to bank another season while they film their own shows in case the audience doesn't show up for their solo endeavors.

Flip or Flop airs Thursdays at 9/8c on HGTV.

