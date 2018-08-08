Terry Crews: It's 'summer of freedom' for abuse victims - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Terry Crews: It's 'summer of freedom' for abuse victims

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Dan Goor, bottom left, executive producer of the NBC Universal television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," answers a question as cast members, from left, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher... (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Dan Goor, bottom left, executive producer of the NBC Universal television series "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," answers a question as cast members, from left, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Andy Samberg and Andre Braugher...

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) - Terry Crews says it's a "summer of freedom" for him and others who have gone public with accounts of alleged molestation.

Crews said Wednesday that "we can now tell our truth" and not fear a backlash.

The former NFL player and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" star predicted it's just the beginning of change for the entertainment industry and beyond.

It will be a new and safer day for his wife and their children, Crews said during a panel promoting the NBC sitcom.

Crews alleged last year that Hollywood agent Adam Venit groped him at a party, and that top executives at William Morris Endeavor failed to discipline Venit.

Prosecutors declined to file charges against Venit over the incident, citing the statute of limitations. Crews has filed a civil lawsuit.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

