Tuscaloosa Co. SRO reports to last 1st day of school - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tuscaloosa Co. SRO reports to last 1st day of school

Source: WBRC viewer Source: WBRC viewer
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

It's that time again - back to school!

This a school resource officer in Tuscaloosa County reporting for his last first day of school. It also happens to be his birthday!

We hope he has an awesome day!

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly