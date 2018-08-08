Tuscaloosa Co. SRO reports to last 1st day of school

It's that time again - back to school! This a school resource officer in Tuscaloosa County reporting for his last first day of school.More >>
The radar is starting to explode with storm development across north Alabama. We will see storms firing this afternoon across central Alabama too. Storms will be slow movers to the east and tend to produce torrential rainfall and frequent lightning.More >>
local real estate developer mural holding contest with cash prizeMore >>
This following is a press release from UAB Sports: Blazers All-Access, a weekly TV show that provides an in-depth look into UAB Athletics, will air 22 times throughout the 2018-19 season on WBRC FOX6, beginning Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.More >>
Two more people have been arrested in connection with an ATM theft in Hoover where shots were fired at an officer.More >>
