Jill: Tracking hot temperatures, scattered storms

The radar is starting to explode with storm development across north Alabama. We will see storms firing this afternoon across central Alabama too. Storms will be slow movers to the east and tend to produce torrential rainfall and frequent lightning. A few strong storms are possible with gusty winds and hail. Temperatures will climb into the lower 90s most places, but will be in the 80s if you see rain.

Quieter weather is expected at night and areas of patchy fog forms. Temperatures fall back in the 70s.

Rain chances will be quite high going into the weekend and daily coverage of showers and storms will range between 50-70 percent.

If you are going to the concert at Oak Mountain on Friday, the chance for showers and storms remains.

You may get lucky on Sunday night into Monday morning to view the Perseid Meteor Shower. 60-70 meteors per hour are expected. Look northeast after 11 p.m. and try to find an area away from street lights.

Next week, more scattered showers and storms return and summery heat persists.

