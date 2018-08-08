NYC moves to rein in Uber with cap on ride-hail vehicles - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

NYC moves to rein in Uber with cap on ride-hail vehicles

NEW YORK (AP) - New York City is reining in the growth of Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride services with a temporary cap on new cars picking up fares.

The City Council approved a package of bills Wednesday that included a one-year moratorium on new licenses for for-hire vehicles while the city studies the rapidly changing industry.

The Council also voted to set a minimum driver wage equivalent to the yellow cab wage for app-based drivers.

Backers of the proposals said both the traditional yellow cab industry and drivers for app-based services are suffering as Uber cars flood the city's streets. They said the growth of ride-hailing apps has also worsened traffic congestion.

But opponents said Uber and Lyft provide needed service to neighborhoods outside Manhattan that are poorly served by yellow cabs.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Brad Pitt says he has given Jolie Pitt millions since split

    Brad Pitt says he has given Jolie Pitt millions since split

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 1:30 PM EDT2018-08-08 17:30:04 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 6:07 PM EDT2018-08-08 22:07:01 GMT
    (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2015 file photo, Angelina Jolie, left, and Brad Pitt arrive at the 2015 AFI Fest opening night premiere of "By The Sea" in Los Angeles. Jolie Pitt says she wants her divorce from Bra...(Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2015 file photo, Angelina Jolie, left, and Brad Pitt arrive at the 2015 AFI Fest opening night premiere of "By The Sea" in Los Angeles. Jolie Pitt says she wants her divorce from Bra...
    Brad Pitt says he has given estranged wife Angelina Jolie Pitt $1.3 million and lent her millions more since their separation two years ago.More >>
    Brad Pitt says he has given estranged wife Angelina Jolie Pitt $1.3 million and lent her millions more since their separation two years ago.More >>

  • Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Advocates condemn psych techniques used to keep kids online

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 12:36 AM EDT2018-08-08 04:36:37 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-08-08 22:06:33 GMT
    (AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...(AP Photo/Tatan Syuflana). FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 23, 2013 file photo, youths look at computer screens at an Internet cafe in Jakarta, Indonesia. The tech industry's use of persuasive psychological techniques to keep kids glued to their screens is...

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

    The advocates cite a recent study that found that teen girls who spend a lot of time on digital devices, including on social media, are at risk for depression and suicidal behaviors.

    More >>

  • GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

    GOP congressman from New York charged with insider trading

    Wednesday, August 8 2018 10:04 AM EDT2018-08-08 14:04:55 GMT
    Wednesday, August 8 2018 6:06 PM EDT2018-08-08 22:06:21 GMT
    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. (Source: CNN)Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on charges that he used inside information about a biotechnology company to make illicit stock trades. (Source: CNN)

    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

    More >>

    Republican U.S. Rep. Christopher Collins of New York has been indicted on securities fraud charges.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly