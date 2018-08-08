Netflix's The Innocents looks insanely good in this exciting new trailer

This August, Netflix will add its own spin to that age-old tale of two teens falling in love and running off together

By Keisha Hatchett

This August, Netflix will add its own spin to that age-old tale of two teens falling in love and running off together. A new trailer for The Innocents, a dark update on that very familiar story, features a pair of young lovebirds with a supernatural problem.

After deciding to run away together, Harry and June quickly discover something strange about June -- she's a shapeshifter. Their world is rocked when a mysterious professor reveals that she's not the only shifter out there and that he might be able to cure her. Now, Harry and June must decide whether to accept this life-changing news and risk everything, or continue living in a dream world where the only thing that matters is their love for each other.

If you're a big fan of Netflix's sci-fi juggernaut Stranger Things or the streamer's exciting thriller Dark, this might be right up your alley. Judging by the preview, there's going to be plenty of twists and turns and some weird interactions thanks to June's neat ability to shapeshift.

Created and written by Hania Elkington and Simon Duric, the series stars Sorcha Groundsell as June, Percelle Ascott as Harry and Guy Pearce as Halvorson. Catch all eight episodes of The Innocents when it premieres Friday, Aug. 24 on Netflix.

