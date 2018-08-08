Blazers All-Access to air on WBRC FOX6 beginning in September

This following is a press release from UAB Sports:

Blazers All-Access, a weekly TV show that provides an in-depth look into UAB Athletics, will air 22 times throughout the 2018-19 season on WBRC FOX6, beginning Sept. 8 at 10 a.m.



Hosted by The Voice of the Blazers David Crane, the show airs each Saturday and begins prior to UAB's Week 2 football game at Coastal Carolina. There will be 12 shows throughout the football season and 10 shows during basketball season.



"We are thrilled to have Blazers All-Access back on the air with our partners at WBRC FOX6," Director of Athletics Mark Ingram said. "Giving our fans an all-encompassing look into the successes of our student-athletes is vitally important and this is a great platform to connect Blazer Nation with all of our 18 athletics programs."



UAB football head coach Bill Clark will join Crane each week throughout the fall, while head men's basketball coach Robert Ehsan is the featured guest during the winter. Appearances from head coaches of all of UAB's 18 sports will also be made throughout the 2018-19 seasons.



"WBRC FOX6 News is honored to be the exclusive local television partner for UAB Athletics," Vice President and General Manager Collin R. Gaston said. "We are proud to feature these teams, coaches and athletes and share their successes for the 2018-19 season."



Crane returns as the voice of the Blazers for his 12th season, which starts in exactly four weeks from today when UAB hosts Savannah State on Thursday, Aug. 30 at Legion Field for Birmingham's College Football Kickoff at 7 p.m.



2018 Football season tickets, along with a three-game mini plan and single tickets are on sale now. Don't miss your opportunity to cheer on the Blazers as they look to replicate their success at home from last year in which they finished with a perfect 6-0 record and led Conference USA in attendance.

