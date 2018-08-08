2 more arrests made in connection with Hoover ATM theft

Four people are under arrest in connection with an ATM theft in Hoover. (Source: Hoover PD)

Two more people have been arrested in connection with an ATM theft in Hoover where shots were fired at an officer.

Detectives in Hoover say they uncovered evidence linking Jason Alan Shafer and Stacy Mae Morris Shafer to the crime.

Jason Shafer is charged with second-degree burglary and first-degree receiving stolen property.

Stacy Shafer is charged with second-degree burglary, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana.

Both suspects were arrested Tuesday night by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Birmingham Police in the 100 block of 93rd Street North in Birmingham.

They were taken to the Hoover City Jail and will be transferred to the Jefferson County Jail.

George Franklin Staples III and Eddie Charles Medley are also charged.

Police say in July it took the suspects a little more than two minutes to steal the ATM from inside the lobby of the Walgreens on John Hawkins Parkway and Ross Bridge Parkway on July 12.

Both men were seen on security cameras stealing the ATM and loading it onto a flatbed truck.

An officer was trying to stop the truck when one of the suspects fired several shots at the officer, one of which hit his vehicle.

The suspects then turned the lights off to the their truck and they were able to get away.

Finally, a mile up the road near the Highway 150 intersection with Pyne Drive, the thieves abandoned the truck with the ATM still on it.

Staples was taken into custody the same day by Bessemer police after he was found walking near Shady Grove Baptist Church, not far from where the vehicle was found.

The other suspect, identified as Eddie Charles Medley, was arrested Wednesday morning by the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force in the 2800 block of John Bryan Road Southwest in Birmingham.

Staples is charged with attempted murder, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and obstructing justice using false identity.

Medley is charged with attempted murder, second-degree burglary, first-degree theft of property and receiving stolen property.

Both are in the Jefferson County Jail.

