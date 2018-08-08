What to stream the weekend of August 10

This August, Netflix will add its own spin to that age-old tale of two teens falling in love and running off together

By Keisha Hatchett,

The world can be an overwhelming place, which is why there's no shame in hiding out indoors and binge-watching your favorite shows. For those of you who plan to avoid sunlight over the weekend and aren't sure what to binge, TV Guide features editor Krutika Mallikarjuna has a few suggestions. Here's what you should stream this weekend.

1. Better Call Saul

Season 4 finds the acclaimed drama leaning more into its Breaking Bad roots as Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) deals with the death of his brother Chuck. The startling event puts him directly on the path towards becoming the Saul Goodman we first met in the Bryan Cranston series. Plus, it looks like this season will feature a lot more of Giancarlo Esposito's Gus Fring and explain how Mike (Jonathan Banks) became one of his right-hand men. The new season premiered on Monday but you can stream the episode now on AMC's app.

2. Insatiable

This new series follows Patty (Debby Ryan), a teen bullied for being overweight. After a freak accident causes her to lose weight, she vows to get her revenge on those who made her feel bad about herself with the help of a lawyer-turned-beauty pageant coach. The series, which also stars Alyssa Milano and Christopher Gorham, heads to Netflix on Friday, Aug. 10.

3. Ordeal by Innocence

This three-part adaptation of Agatha Christie's 1958 novel follows the murder of a wealthy philanthropist and her adopted son who is accused of killing her despite professing his innocence. The mini-series features an all-star cast made up of Bill Nighy, Alice Eve, Matthew Goode, Ella Purnell and Luke Treadaway. It arrives on Amazon Prime Friday, Aug. 10.

4. Insecure

The Lawrence Hive will have to sit this season out; Issa's (Issa Rae) blue shirt-wearing ex-boo (Jay Ellis) will not be a part of the new season. Instead, Season 3 will focus on new characters and some we've already met including Issa's homegirl Kelli (Natasha Rothwell), who's been promoted to series regular. Catch the new season when it premieres Sunday, Aug. 12 at 10:30/9:30c on HBO. You can also stream episodes through HBO Go or HBO Now.

