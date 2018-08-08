Fairfield teen shot while asleep undergoing more surgery to remove bullet

A Fairfield teenager will undergo surgery Wednesday morning at UAB Hospital to remove a bullet lodged near his spine.

17-year-old Zo Shauka suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a stray bullet that came through the window of his bedroom in July.

His mom says doctors tried earlier to remove the bullet, but had some complications so they are trying again.

There is a 5-thousand dollar reward for any information leading to an arrest.

