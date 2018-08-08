Amazon? Mysterious 'Project Rocket' advances outside Atlanta - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Amazon? Mysterious 'Project Rocket' advances outside Atlanta

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) - A mysterious economic development project code-named "Project Rocket" is advancing in Atlanta's suburbs.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that the identity of the company seeking the massive distribution facility remains shrouded in secrecy. The story notes that e-commerce giant Amazon has reportedly been seeking an Atlanta-area site for a new fulfillment center.

Gwinnett County Planning Commission Chairman Chuck Warbington said he doesn't know who the tenant would be, but voted to recommend a special use permit anyway, calling it "an absolute game-changer for new investment."

Plans for "Project Rocket" include more than 1,800 employee parking spaces outside a 2.5-million-square-foot facility with an 80-foot-tall (24-meter) building, 65 loading docks and 200 truck parking spaces.

More than a dozen nearby residents expressed concerns about traffic and noise from all-night operations.

