Yo Mama's: Peach Cobbler Pancakes

Ingredients:
2 cups of Self Rising Flour
1 teaspoon of Baking Powder
1/2 teaspoon of Baking Soda
2 eggs
A Pinch of Cinnamon
1 teaspoon of Vanilla
1/2 teaspoon of Lemon Extract
2 cups of Buttermilk
1/2 of a Stick of Butter or Margarine
Peach Topping
1-16 oz Can of Sliced Peaches (lite syrup)
A pinch of Nutmeg
A pinch of Cinnamon
1/2 Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract
1/4 teaspoon of Lemon Extract
1/2 cup of Sugar
1/2 stick of butter
