Yo Mama's: Peach Cobbler Pancakes

Ingredients:

2 cups of Self Rising Flour

1 teaspoon of Baking Powder

1/2 teaspoon of Baking Soda

2 eggs

A Pinch of Cinnamon

1 teaspoon of Vanilla

1/2 teaspoon of Lemon Extract

2 cups of Buttermilk

1/2 of a Stick of Butter or Margarine

Peach Topping

1-16 oz Can of Sliced Peaches (lite syrup)

A pinch of Nutmeg

A pinch of Cinnamon

1/2 Teaspoon of Vanilla Extract

1/4 teaspoon of Lemon Extract

1/2 cup of Sugar

1/2 stick of butter

